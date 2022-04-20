Rwanda plane skids off runway at Entebbe airport

A passenger plane carrying about 60 people skidded off the runway this morning while landing at Entebbe international airport but the passengers and the crew disembarked safely.

The RwandAir flight RWD 464 from Nairobi was landing at Entebbe airport at 5:31am when it overshoot the runway according to airport sources.

At least 20 out of an estimated 60 people aboard, were Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s visitors from Kigali.

The ladies according to insiders were invited by the first son to grace his 48th birth day party scheduled on April 24.

Lt Gen Muhoozi who is also the commander of land forces, sent out a tweet two days ago, confirming that Ms Jolly Mutetsi, the former Miss Rwanda, whom he described as “an old friend” would grace his glamorous birth day party. He had also indicated that people from East Africa, Africa and all over the world would be free to attend.

While investigations are ongoing to establish the cause, sources at the airport blamed poor markings on the new runway and poor visibility instigated by the morning downpour.

RwandAir confirmed the incident and said all passengers and crew members were evacuated safely, with no injuries reported.

"RwandAir can confirm that flight WB464 was involved in an incident at 05:31 this morning, which led to the aircraft veering off the runway upon landing into Entebbe during adverse weather. All customers and crew were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported. The situation is under control and RwandAir are in contact with all affected customers. The aircraft is currently being recovered, so Entebbe’s runway can return to use,” Rwanda’s national carrier said in a statement.