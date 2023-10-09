Rwandan female sex worker found dead in Kabale hotel

Preparations are under way to repatriate the body of a 34-year-old female Rwandan sex worker who was found dead in her hired hotel room in Kabale town on Monday.

The police spokesman for Kigezi region Elly Maate identified the deceased as Colodina Nyirabazimana saying the incident happened in Kigongi A cell, Kigongi ward, in Kabale Municipality’s Central Division.

“It's alleged that on October 9, 2023 at around 8am at New Califonia bar and lodge Kigongi cell Kabale municipality, the deceased who was a sex worker at the said lodge, was found lying dead on her bed by the manager of the same facility, Evan Twinomugisha,” Maate told journalists.

He added that Twinomugisha told police that the deceased has been staying at New California bar and lodge, renting room 09 since July 2023 to date, doing her business as a sex worker.

“It's further alleged that, she was last seen in the bar, on October 8, 2023 in the night with an unidentified male. The manager found her dead as he sought to collect payment for rent from the customer,” Maate added.

According to Maate, a report of sudden death was accordingly registered at Kabale police station, and the incident scene visited by police detectives that took the body to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.