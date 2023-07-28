Rwandan national shot dead as gunmen raid Kisoro

Police in Kisoro District in western Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a suspected Rwandan tin mineral smuggler was shot dead by unidentified gunmen.



Kisoro Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Shafiq Ssekandi said Paskali Dushimimana, 18, was shot Thursday morning.



“The incident happened about 300 meters away from the Uganda-Rwanda border at Ghetto trading center in Mupaka cell, Southern ward in Chahafi town council, Kisoro District. The police and other security team members visited the scene of crime where the body of the deceased was recovered. They also impounded a pickup truck loaded with tin minerals and recovered a bullet cartridge as exhibits,” Mr Ssekandi said on Friday.



According to the RDC, Dushimimana’s body was first taken to Kisoro hospital for postmortem before it was handed over to the relatives on Thursday evening for burial.



“I have dispatched a team of police investigators to record statements from the local residents where the incident happened. This will guide the investigation process on who shot the deceased and why he was shot. This will also help us to prosecute the offenders in case they are found to be Ugandans,” Mr Ssekandi said.