Samples of grasshoppers taken to UVRI after consumers develop complications

Authorities in Kasese District on Monday sent samples of grasshoppers to Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) after a section of consumers in the urban centres started vomiting and getting stomach complications.

Dr Joy Muhindo, the Kasese Municipal Health Officer, said she was alerted by the district surveillance team after receiving information that some people who had feasted on grasshoppers over the weekend were not doing well.

“I have received public complaints that people who had eaten some grasshoppers over the weekend had started vomiting and feeling abdominal pain. We have taken samples of grasshoppers (both still alive and the fried) to UVRI for testing and we are still waiting for results,” he said.

The most affected households are from villages of Kisanga B, Kamulikwizi and Nyakasanga West among others in Nyamwamba Division, Kasese Municipality.

Ms Agnes Ahimbisibwe, who deals in grasshoppers in Kasese town said customers had reduced by Monday for fear of contracting the yet-to-be-known disease.

Mr Pimako Kasereka, the Nyamwamba Division Chairperson has since advised all the residents in his area to stop eating grasshoppers until results from UVRI are released.

“Our colleagues in Rwimi in Bunyangabu District called me and told me the same issue had happened in their areas too and they agreed to halt the grasshopper business until the results are out,” he said.

Ms Janet Kabugho, a resident of Kasese town, explained that she also ate grasshoppers on Saturday evening and started vomiting on Sunday afternoon.

“For the whole of Sunday I was vomiting and also started feeling weak and this was after I ate grasshoppers,” she said on Monday.