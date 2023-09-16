School director killed in Nansana guesthouse

Police in Wakiso District in central Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a school director went missing before his body was found dumped in a bush in Kakiri Division.

According to police, Godwin Kansiime was killed at Nansana Inn before his body was allegedly transported to Kakiri, located about 17 kilometres from the murder scene, and dumped in a bush.

Kansiime, 47, was the director of Victoria Secondary School, Nansana.

“He was last seen alive at Hollas Café and lounge in Nansana on September 2, 2023 at 6:15 am with a yet to be identified lady as per the private CCTV camera system as he was leaving the place,” Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson said on Saturday.

Police further revealed that Kansiime and the said lady then went to Nansana Inn where they booked a room. He’s believed to have been killed from the guest house over a motive that detectives are trying to establish.

“The hotel management hatched a plan of transporting him and dumped his body at Nansomba village, Gobero in Kakiri Division,” ASP Owoyesgyire said.

Kansiime’s body was recovered on September 3, 2023, after the defense secretary of the village, Mr Baker Mawanda reported to Gobero police post the case of an unidentified body that was found dumped in his a bush.

Police suspect Kansiime’s death is connected to a dispute between him and another director of the school.

The said director is said to have been forced to step aside following a resolution of the matter from police in January this year.

Six suspects are currently detained at Nansana Police Station, according to ASP Owoyesigyire.

They include the inn manager, two waitresses and two employees of Hollas Café where Kansiime was last seen alive.

Kansiime’s brother, Mr Innocent Bashongoka told this publication that they had already picked a sample from their mother to conduct the Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) test before the body is handed to the family members for burial.