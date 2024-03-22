Schools, police clash over fire outbreaks in Kasese

The recent fire outbreaks in two schools in Kasese District have exposed significant deficiencies in both the response capabilities of the police fire brigade and the adherence of safety standards by schools.

On February 29, a fire ravaged a boys’ dormitory at Margherita Demonstration Primary School in Nyamwamba Division, Kasese Municipality, destroying pupils’ belongings.

Shortly thereafter, another fire, allegedly caused by a short-circuit, engulfed Bukangara Childcare Nursery and Primary School in Bukangara Village, Nyakiyumbu Sub-county, causing extensive damage to property.

In both instances, the school authorities reported that when they sought assistance from the police to extinguish the fires, the response was inadequate.

Mr Alfred Kule, the director of Bukangara Childcare Nursery and Primary School, said upon informing the police about the fire, they arrived without any firefighting equipment.

“When I received information about the fire, I hurried to the nearby police post. Upon their arrival, I noticed they were armed, but lacked firefighting equipment. While they assisted in organising the students to ensure their safety amid the chaos, there was still a notable absence of firefighting support,’’ he said.

Mr Kule futher revealed that the police fire tanker arrived more than an hour later after neighbours and school administrators had used soil in attempts to extinguish the flames.

Mr Nixon Marahi, the head teacher of Margherita Demonstration Primary, disclosed that the fire burnt 13 mattresses and bed sheets, beds, 19 suitcases, and destroyed roofs.

He noted that the fire, which started around 8pm during prep classes, could have been contained if the police fire brigade had responded promptly.

“When the fire started, we immediately informed the police, who came with an empty water tanker. They then went back to refill it before returning to reinforce locals who were using rudimentary means to put out the fire,” Mr Marahi said. In a parents’ meeting held a day after the fire incident, Mr Stephen Kabau, one of the school directors, voiced his concern over the inadequate response of the police and questioned the government’s commitment to fire safety.

But Rwenzori East Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Nelson Tumushime, refuted claims of police incompetence, suggesting that schools are attempting to shift blame onto the police.

He emphasised that the police force possesses the necessary capacity and skills to effectively respond to fire incidents. However, SP Tumushime acknowledged the limited resources, saying the entire Rwenzori East Region has only two firefighting equipment units to serve four police divisions in Kasese District.

“We have the capacity and necessary skills to put off these fires. We have a trained team and equipment, including two fire tenders; one in Bwera and the other at Kasese CPS. Of course, we would do better with more, but that doesn’t mean we are not effectively doing it,” Mr Tumushime said.

He also criticised school managements, accusing them of failing to adhere to safety guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education and Sports.

“Let us cease the blame games; schools must ensure safety for all learners by providing and training students and staff on the use of fire extinguishers, removing burglars from dormitory doors and windows, and installing hydrants. Unfortunately, many schools lack these essentials,’’ Mr Tumushime said.

Mr Emmy Kayiiri, the Kasese Municipal education officer, said despite reminders, many schools have not followed the ministry guidelines.