Property worth millions lost as fire guts Kasese School

A devastating fire on Thursday ravaged the boy's dormitory at Margherita Demonstration School in Kisanga Cell of Nyamwamba Division, Kasese Municipality destroying property worth millions.

Kato Annon, a Primary Seven Pupil, said that the fire erupted at around 8pm, consuming all their belongings while they were in class.

"We were in class at around 8pm when the power went on and off. We don't know exactly what happened. All our properties were subsequently burnt to ashes," he said.

SSP Moses Nanoka, the Rwenzori East Regional Police Commander, expressed sympathy to the pupils over the loss of their property and emphasized the police's core role in safeguarding people and their belongings.

"As you are aware, our core role as the police is to protect people and their property. I am sorry we have not protected your property, but at least no life has been lost. I am here to work with the school administration and ensure you are safe," he told the devastated pupils.

"I want to tell you that I am here with all police detectives, including the DPC and Regional CID, and we have already started an investigation into this matter. Once we establish the cause, then we will answer the question about who will bear responsibility for the burnt items," he added.

By 9.30pm, parents had gathered at the school to get their children, but access was restricted for safety reasons.

Tensions escalated between parents and security as they wanted to take their children home, and security personnel advised against it.

"These are my children, I must take them. I won't listen to this so-called authority playing with people’s lives. If my child had been harmed, who would have suffered the greater loss?" one of the parents with pupils in Primary Seven argued.