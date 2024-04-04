Schools, varsities told to break off for census

The Education Ministry has ordered all schools and higher institutions to break off for the national population headcount scheduled to take place from May 9 for 10 days.

In a November 8, 2023 letter, the ministry’s director for higher, technical, vocational education and training, Dr Jane Egau Okou, directed all school heads and Vice Chancellors to release all learners to participate in the census.

“According to the approved roadmap, the census Night will be from May 9 to 10, and field enumeration will take place from May 10 to 20. During this exercise, all learners at all levels of education will be expected to be at home on the census night and the enumeration period,” Dr Okou wrote, on behalf of the ministry’s Permanent Secretary Ketty Lamaro.

The letter, which some officials said was only made available to them last February, is also copied to the First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, the Executive Director of the National Council for Higher Education, Prof Mary Okwakol, and the Uganda Bureau of Statistics boss, Dr Chris Mukiza.

Dr Okou said the Ubos-led census will generate information that will be utilised in planning and implementation of government policies. The data will be important for rolling out the electoral roadmaps and mass enrolment by both the Electoral Commission and National Identification and Registration Authority, respectively.

She added that the data will also augment the implementation and success of the Parish Development Model (PDM) and to aid in implementing, monitoring, evaluating, and reviewing the National Development Plans (NDPS).

The Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, acknowledged receipt of the letter and promised to act accordingly.

“Yes, we have received the letter and we will adjust our semester schedule accordingly,” Prof Nawangwe said.

Prof Eli Katunguka, the Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor, also acknowledged receipt of the letter, but expressed concern since this is the time his students will be doing end-of-semester examinations.

“We got that letter telling us that the census will be on May 9 and 10 and that between May 10 and May 20, there will be field enumeration and that they are requesting all learners to be home during this period. So this letter was written in November 2023, but we received it only in February when we had started our semester and we had made our plans, and this is a time when we shall start examinations,” Prof Katunguka said.

He added: “When I received this communication in my capacity as the chair of the National Council for Higher Education and also the chairperson of the public universities vice chancellors forum, I wrote to them asking for their opinion to see the way forward, but I haven’t received feedback.”

Prof Katunguka said they cannot oppose government plans.

The Vice Chancellor of Kampala International University, Prof Mouhamad Mpezamihigo, said he had not officially been served with the notice.

“We have only heard this in the media but as KIU, we have not received any official communication from the Ministry of Education and Sports,” Prof Mpezamihigo.

In a telephone interview yesterday, the State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John C. Muyingo, said he was yet to see the said letter and could not comment on its contents.

“I have not seen the letter, but what I know is on that census night, everybody will be counted from where they are,” Mr Muyingo said.

The national census takes place every 10 years. This will be the first exercise to use digital technology to collect and process data.