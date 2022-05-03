Science teachers to lay down tools

Science teachers across the country have threatened to lay down their tools, protesting against government’s failure to effect their salary increment.

In a press statement signed by the secretary general of the National Executive Council for the Uganda Professional Science Teachers Union, Mr Aron Mugaiga, they have vowed to commence their industrial action next Monday, adding that they would only resume when their welfare issues are resolved.

Schools officially reopen for second term on May 9.

“Our efforts to have meetings with the ministry to resolve this matter amicably in all our letters dated January 17 and April 7, 2022, have all fell on deaf ears. To date, no such meetings have been scheduled. We, therefore, tend to lay down our tools until our concerns are addressed,” the statement reads in part.

The teachers want the Public Service ministry to implement the presidential directive and Cabinet resolutions of August 24, 2021, of enhancing salaries for all scientists, including science teachers, to Shs4m for the newly-appointed degree holders and Shs3m for diploma holders.

The teachers demand that all the funds meant for salary enhancement for science teachers, tutors, instructors, lecturers, and laboratory technicians in schools that have been diverted to boost salary enhancement of other scientists in other sectors be reverted to them.

Government provided Shs400b in the budget to enhance salaries for all scientists, including science teachers and medical workers. Of the Shs400b, Shs111b had been earmarked to enhance salaries for science teachers and Shs27b for scientists in tertiary institutions.

The science teachers demand that the Public Service stops treating science teachers and those working in the education sector as lesser scientists.

The spokesperson for the Education ministry, Dr Dennis Mugimba, said the Ministry is not aware of the pending strike but promised that they would look into the welfare of science teachers.