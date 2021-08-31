Science tutors cry foul over pay raise

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

Science teachers are fearing that rogue elements in the government systems will frustrate a policy that entitles them to a month pay of Shs4 million.

The teachers voiced their concerns yesterday through their umbrella body, Uganda Professional Science Teachers’ Union (UPSTU).

“We have heard some individuals who have already come out to comment on the government policy of enhancing salaries for scientists,” UPSTU national chairperson Elong Vincent said, adding: “We want to categorically make it clear that science teachers across the country now have their own union that represent them.”

The UPSTU secretary general, Mr Mugaiga Aron Magambo, said other sister labour unions and some proprietors of private schools are stalling the salary enhancement process that can be traced back to 2018.

“Salaries for scientists in the education sector were first enhanced for two months and three months in most districts across the country and was later withdrawn on the basis that science teachers are not scientists,” he noted.

Mr Magambo says science teachers should not be relegated to the fringes as some of them “have been impaired and stopped from work by administrators without compensation as a result of laboratory accidents.”

Advertisement

He mentioned science teachers such as Mr Lubanga Awah (Bukoyo Secondary School), Mr Maseta Temusewo (Mbale Secondary School), and Mr Benson Tugume (Kashaka Girls’ School) who were all injured while executing their duties in respective laboratories. None has been compensated to date.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to enhance pay for scientists last Monday. ICT minister and cabinet spokesperson, Dr Chris Baryomunsi confirmed that beneficiaries include “health professionals, science teachers and scientists in public universities.”

Dr Baryomunsi also confirmed that all science teachers would get their salary enhancement effective next financial year, with the budgetary preparations commencing in September.