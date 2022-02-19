Scores injured as Villa players' bus overturns in Migyera

The club bus carrying SC Villa players to Gulu for tomorrow's supposed Uganda Cup encounter against Super Eagles has overturned at Migyera, about 147kms from Kampala on its way to Gulu. PHOTOS/ COURTESY 

By  Denis Bbosa

Reporter

Daily Monitor

  • The Daewoo bus, recently repaired after a three-year hibernation in the garage, fell on its side injuring a couple of players but no fatalities recorded by press time.

