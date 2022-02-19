Scores injured as Villa players' bus overturns in Migyera

The club bus carrying SC Villa players to Gulu for tomorrow's supposed Uganda Cup encounter against Super Eagles has overturned at Migyera, about 147kms from Kampala on its way to Gulu.

The Daewoo bus, recently repaired after a three-year hibernation in the garage, fell on its side injuring a couple of players but no fatalities recorded by press time.

A couple of players escaped with deep bruises and could be seen stripping to get first aid before they were rushed to a nearby medical facility for medical attention.

Related Two killed after falling off bus carrying Arua football team National

Villa Greek coach Petros Koukouras frantically ran about attending to his charges as he was not severely injured.

The official traffic police explanation for the cause of the accident was not readily available by press time.

According to one of the members on board, the driver had intimated that one of the tyres was not in the right mechanical condition and it's the one that bust to cause the accident.

"Everyone is fine apart from some wounds and shock," a member of the team told Daily Monitor.

Fufa was yet to pronounce themselves on the postponement of the round of 64 match that had earlier been postponed due to Villa players joining the Europe and Asia trip early this month.