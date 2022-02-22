Prime

Sebei locals flee homes over rising cattle raids

The UPDF 3rd Division commander, Brig Joseph Balikuddembe, addresses a community meeting to find a solution to the escalating cattle rustling in Kween District on February 18, 2022. PHOTO/ MICHEAL WONIALA 

By  Michael Woniala  &  Fred Wambede

  • Area leaders warn that if the government doesn’t act, they will be forced to organise their own “home guards” to protect lives.
  • 800: According to the report compiled by local leaders, nine people have been killed and more than 800 cattle stolen since this year began.
  • The most affected sub-counties are Ngenge, Sundet, Kiriki and Chepsikunya.

On the outskirts of Chepsikunya, Ngenge Sub-county, Kween District, fierce-looking faces of Sebei residents last Friday kept a close watch on the dusty Bunambutye-Ngenge road.

