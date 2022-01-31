Prime

Sebei leaders task security to address large scale cattle raids

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja arrives in Kapchorwa District last Friday during the Tarehe Sita anniversary celebrations. PHOTO/COURTESY

Yahu

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • They accused security of slow response, which has resulted in killing of residents.

Local leaders in Sebei Sub-region have decried the increasing raids by Karamoja cattle rustlers.
Ms Emma Rose Cherukut, the Kween  Woman MP, said cattle theft has grown from a few isolated cases to large-scale deadly raids in which hundreds of livestock are stolen and some people are killed.

