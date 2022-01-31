Sebei leaders task security to address large scale cattle raids

Local leaders in Sebei Sub-region have decried the increasing raids by Karamoja cattle rustlers.

Ms Emma Rose Cherukut, the Kween Woman MP, said cattle theft has grown from a few isolated cases to large-scale deadly raids in which hundreds of livestock are stolen and some people are killed.

Ms Cherukut made the remarks during the launch of 41st Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Tarehe Sita anniversary civil and military activities and defence forces week at the Boma Grounds in Kapchorwa Municipality on Friday.

“The insecurity in Sebei remains fluid with the warriors who continue to steal cattle and kill people. My people are entering houses at 5pm because of the insecurity in the area. Our cows are going to Karamoja and our people are being killed every day,”Ms Cherukut said.

Ms Phyllis Chemutai, the Kapchorwa Woman MP, asked government to swiftly address the insecurity and cattle theft.

Ms Agnes Chebet, a resident of Binyinyi Town Council in Kween, said the army and the police, including its Anti-Stock Theft Unit are doing little in fighting the insecurity.

“We appreciate our security agencies for trying to address the situation, but there remains some gaps which emanate from lack of timely and efficient response to attacks, tracking and recovery of stolen animals,” Ms Chebet said.

Mr Joseph Chemutai, a resident, accused government of slow response.

“We accuse the security forces of slow response, which gives the raiders all the time they need to hide or process livestock movement permits to enable them sell off their loot to suppliers of abattoirs,” Mr Chemutai said.

The Kween County MP, Mr William Chemonges, said it was unfortunate that the rustlers have advanced to killing residents.

“Two weeks ago, they killed a young man who was riding a motorcycle. Security needs to do something,” he said.

The 3rd Division UPDF commander, Brig Joseph Balikudembe, acknowledged the problem.

“We intervened and arrested the suspects, including LC1 chairpeson. We are going to have a security framework to fight the vice. People’s animals are raided and taken away but we always follow up and recover the animals, which we hand over to the owners,” Brig Balikudembe said.

He added that security has so far made deliberate efforts towards building and sustaining peace, security and stability in Karamoja and Sebei.

For instance, Brig Balikudembe said the security has recovered nearly 223 guns from the warriors following a decade-long disarmament exercise.

“We recovered 223 guns, 2,094 ammunitions, 451 suspected criminals were arrested and they appeared in court martial.And the exercises are ongoing,” he said.

In September last year, President Museveni met security chiefs over the resurgent cattle rustling in Karamoja.

Among the directives he issued was the deployment of a quick reaction force with light armoured forces per district, the use of unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) and air force.

Since then, four helicopter gunships have been stationed at the headquarters of the Third Infantry Division in Moroto District, and are dispatched to locate and recover stolen cattle.

Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth, the Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, called for joint effort to fight cattle rustlers.

“We need joint efforts to fight the vice. For the few isolated cases in Karamoja and Sebei Sub regions will be dealt with in peace or otherwise,”Mr Oboth Said.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said in the last 41 years, the UPDF had sustained peace, stability and security for people and their property in the region, the key factors for promoting social-economic transformations.

“The issue of Karamoja stealing your animals and killing you will be handled as soon as possible.I can assure you your life, animals and other properties are secured,”Ms Nabbanja said.

Meanwhile, Mr Sam Cheptoris, the Minister of Water and Environment, who is also the MP for Kapchorwa Municipality, asked the government to construct factories to fight increasing unemployment in the region.

The MPs also asked the government to also compensate their constituents for cattle lost during the 20-year insurgency.