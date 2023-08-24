Sebei puts high hopes in fish farming

The government has introduced fish farming in the Sebei Sub-region as part of an effort to increase household income.

The region, situated on the slopes of Mt Elgon, is famed for crops such as Irish potatoes, wheat, barley, and other cereals such as maize and sorghum.

Mr George Kiprotich, the secretary for works in Bukwo District, told Monitor that with the introduction of fish farming, they expect farmers to diversify production.

The poverty levels in the Sebei Sub-region range between 50 percent and 70 percent, according to a 2020 report by Development Initiatives, a non-governmental organisation.

“It [fish farming] will increase household income and also ensure the availability of nutritious food because, in Sebei, fish is very expensive. We buy it from Kenya at about Shs15,000 a piece [tilapia] or more,” Mr Kiprotich said.

He made the remarks during the stocking of about 8,800 fingerings of Nile tilapia at Chebombai Small Scale Irrigation Scheme in Chebombai Village, Bukwo District on Monday.

Mr Geoffry Arapsali, the chairperson of farmers, said with fishing stocking in the ponds, they are hopeful that close to 20 farmers will benefit.

He, however, said there is needs for a sampling procedure to be carried out every three month to check on the growth and performance of fish.

“This will help in combating the theft of fish from the ponds,” he said.

Mr Jackson Kiptoo, the chairperson of Amananj Sub-county, asked the government to help them procure fish feeds.

“Fish feeding is done on a daily basis and yet the feeds are very expensive. The government should look into the matter,” he said.

The district fisheries officer of Bukwo, Mr Solomon Mutai, said the research was carried out to investigate the performance of Nile tilapia in Sebei and the findings were positive.

“Generally the performance of Nile tilapia species in all the fish ponds was above the average through the stocking season. On average, Nile tilapia had about 500g at harvest,” he said.

He said sampling procedures for the fish project will be conducted at the site every three months before harvesting season, which is expected within six months.

The Chief Administrative Officer of Bukwo District, Mr Jimmy Lorwor, however, said there is vandalisation of the scheme’s infrastructure, especially pipes for water .

“There are few individuals who want to sabotage development, but we will deal with them because this is a government programme,” he said.

Mr Patrick Okotel, the manager of water for production in the eastern region, said the government has offered agronomical support in the form of the provision of farm inputs.