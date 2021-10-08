Security firm to recruit 5,000 guards to protect oil pipeline

By STEPHEN OTAGE More by this Author

Security company Saracen Uganda Ltd, has said they have started recruiting guards to protect key oil and gas security installations at the central processing facilities as construction of the national oil pipeline begins.

Speaking during their corporate social responsibility clean up exercise at Kansanga market in Kampala yesterday, Lt (Rtd) Moses Mushabe, the company’s chief operations officer, said they are recruiting 1,500 guards to watch oil and gas security installations in Buliisa and Ntoroko districts.

“We are recruiting guards for Cnooc, Montengil, Gulf Construction and Total in the next four months. We need 1,500 of them and we need another 5,000 for guarding the oil pipe when construction starts,” he said.

Lt Mushabe said Saracen has been contracted by the oil and gas companies to provide security services.

Requirements

He said they are recruiting anyone with a minimum qualification of Senior Four certificate upwards but they must have certificates of good conduct, adding that they have so far deployed more than 6,500 guards in different parts of the country and 770 in Iraq and Somalia.

Asked how much they pay a guard and how they survive as a company, Lt Mushabe said their company is usually contracted by private American companies to supply guards who are deployed at American installations where they earn a minimum of $1,500 (Shs5.3m) a month.

In Uganda, he said private and government institutions also hire them to provide security services.

“We deploy our guards in sensitive installations such as banks, warehouses, depots, VIP, escorting services, residences of VIPs, commercial areas and most of these are Senior Four drop-outs, former army, police and prison officers,” he said.

According to Mr Moses Sebunya, the company’s general manager, they carry out corporate social responsibility programmes every year in different parts of the country.

They also donated sanitizers, bar soap and brooms to Kasanga market vendors and sensitised them about observing standard operating procedures as a measure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Asked which calibre of staff they deployed for the exercise, Zubeda Busingye, the human resource manager said 56 administrative and operations staff, and a few guards participated.