Security guard escapes after killing director’s son at school

Police in Mpigi District have intensified the hunt for a school security guard who allegedly killed the son of the director of Buwungu UMEA Primary School on Sunday morning.

The suspect reportedly killed 10-year-old Rashad Ssekamatte and locked the body inside his room before fleeing the school premises.

Katonga regional police spokesperson Majid Karim said “the horrific incident happened around 8:00 am when the 25-year-old suspect persuaded Ssekamatte into his room where he murdered him.”

The school director Umar Ssekamatte was not at the school at the time of the incident.

School bursar Esther Nabuuma noted that she received a phone call from the runaway suspect telling her that they “should go and find their ‘slaughtered chicken’ somewhere in a school compound.”

“He [suspect] told me that he was done with what we wanted. I failed to understand what he was saying since I was in Masaka City at that time,” she narrated.

She added that: “I called the director and asked him to check what was happening at the school. He rushed and searched everywhere and failed to find anything, but when he checked inside the security guard’s room, he landed on the body of his son lying in a pool of blood with the left arm cut off.”

The deceased had a deep cut on the head and his right arm was also stabbed.

Police investigations reveal that the security guard had a long term misunderstanding with the school director who warned him against abusing drugs.

“Our detectives are seriously hunting the suspect to tell us what exactly went wrong. I am sure the truth will come out,” Kariim said.

By Monday evening, police were yet to arrest the suspect.

Buwungu Village chairperson Twaha Kalungi observed that the suspect had worked at the school for barely a month but had built a good interpersonal relationship with most of the boys at the learning institution.