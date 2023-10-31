Congolese househelp kidnaps boss' child, demands Shs8m ransom

The police in Kisoro District are investigating a case in which a Congolese causal labourer allegedly kidnapped a child of his boss before demanding Shs8m ransom.

The Kigezi regional police spokesman, Mr Elly Maate on Monday identified the kidnapped child as John Mary Irankunda, 10, a primary three pupil at Busengo Primary School in Kisoro District.

He also explained that the father of the kidnapped child Mr Moses Bakunzi Nizeyimana who doubles as a teacher at Nsungwe Primary School in Kisoro District reported the matter to the police.

“It's alleged that, about a month and one week back, the complainant who is the father of the victim, received and employed a Congolese national only identified as Hakiza as a resident casual labourer at his home. Last week at about 10:00hrs the said suspect disappeared with the said victim together with the phone of the complainant's sister-in-law which the suspect later on began using to ring the father of the victim demanding a ransom of Shs8m, as a condition to release the victim back to them,” Mr Maate said.

He added that the suspect later sent telephone number 0789478927 to the father of the victim on which to send the said ransom money, but the whereabouts of the victim are not yet established and the suspect is still at large.

“The report of kidnap was received at Busanza Police Post on October 24 and later on October 29 about 10am, the father of the missing child reported the matter to Kisoro Central Police Station where a case file was immediately retrieved from Busanza police post and a process of obtaining call data of the telephone numbers the suspect is currently using is underway so that he is located and the victim rescued,” Mr Maate added.