Security heightened as police warn of traffic disruption ahead of Museveni inauguration

Police and the army have warned of traffic interruption and heightened security in Kampala ahead of President Yoweri Museveni’s inauguration ceremony for his sixth five-year elective term at Kololo Independence Grounds on May 12.

“There will be traffic disruption along Entebbe Road and in most of the routes leading to Kololo Ceremonial Grounds,” traffic commander for Kampala Metropolitan police, SSP Norman Musinga, has said.

According to him, the John Babiiha Avenue which stretches from City Oil in Kamwokya along Kira Road up to Fairway traffic lights along Yusuf Lule road will be out of use.

Very Important Persons (VIP) will be the only ones to utilize the John Babiiha Avenue to heroes’ corner at Kololo airstrip. VIP cars will use Mabua road, join John Babiiha road, Golf Course road and park at Hotel Africana after dropping the high class guests.

Wampewo Avenue will strictly be a one way route in the morning as people head to the inauguration venue and after the ceremony. According to Police, service providers such as media, emergency cars, ambulances, security vehicles will access Kololo via Wampewo Avenue and occupants will be dropped at the lower gate.

SSP Musinga said traffic flow along Jinja Road will be antagonized. But fuel tanks will not be allowed in the central business district starting with tomorrow (May 11) evening.

Guests invited from different districts will park at City Parents and will later be guided through the road opposite Kati- Kati place along Lugogo Bypass.

MP-elects have been advised to drive in their personal vehicles up to parliament from where they will board parliamentary buses that will drop them off at Kololo airstrip.

After the elections of January 14, 2021, Mr Museveni who has been in power for the last 35 years was declared winner by 58 percent, while his closet rival Mr Robert Kyagulanyi scored 35 percent, according to results from Electoral Commission.

Museveni's swearing in ceremony is expected to attract 4,000 guests, including 20 heads of states and other foreign dignitaries, according to government.

Earlier, police spokesperson, CP Fred Enanga said security operatives were monitoring some of the disgruntled supporters who allegedly continue with “their rhetoric of threats to violence” ahead of the inauguration of the 76-year-old veteran leader.

“In addition, our Joint Operation Command Centres across the country, are fully alert, with the relevant intel, operative and investigative components; operating 24/7. They are closely monitoring a wide-range of potential threats especially acts of domestic extremism, external influence , radical behaviour and closely monitoring all our border areas and crossing points, especially in West Nile region. Due to security reasons, we won’t go into the specific details, but are more than prepared to do anything within our means to maintain law and order,” CP Enanga said. According to him, there are no specific threats directed towards the swearing in ceremony, “although, we anticipate disruptive activities, such as the use of petrol bombs, acts of sabotage, blocking roads, burning tyres and other disruptive activities.”