Security links Masaka murders to terrorism

By Fahad Malik Jjingo More by this Author

Security has intensified investigations into the gruesome murders in the greater Masaka area, which have been linked to terrorism acts.

The development was revealed by Internal Affairs state minister, Gen David Muhoozi, while addressing journalists in Lwengo District, one of the areas greatly affected by the killings.

Gen Muhoozi who was in the company of other top security officials including director of operations AIGP Edward Ochom, director of crime intelligence, Brig Jack Bakasumba, and resident commissioners of districts in Masaka region, said that they had discussed the mechanisms to use to counter the assailants who have since killed 28 people in a space of just one month.

The minister noted that such acts are intended mostly to cause fear among people but with an unpopular choice of method, which he said was unacceptable, adding that thorough investigations are ongoing to establish the root cause, as this is a reoccurring incident in the region.

“Whoever who is doing this intends to spread terror in people, it is terrorism, but unfortunately the choice of method to push their agenda is unpopular; you can’t choose to kill Ugandans. Whatever motive they have, we are going to use it against them,” he said.

Gen Muhoozi said 69 suspects have so far been arrested and at least files of 11 people have been screened, as they will be arraigned before the courts of law.

The attackers, whose motive is yet to be established are mostly targeting the elderly people, presumptuously because they can hardly defend themselves. Most of the deceased are between the age of 50to 85.

“We are going to work with organized smaller groups on village levels to try and fight these assailants, but it’s the duty of the government to protect people and we have the capacity, but there have been some inadequacies which we have tried to address like in the canine section, and some logistics. Now with the additional capacity including foundational response and the durable solutions we have discussed, we can address the problem” he noted.



