Security recovers 24 head of cattle from Karimojong warriors

At least 24 head of cattle cattle said to have been stolen in a raid by suspected Karimojong cattle rustlers have been recovered in Otuke District.

The animals which had reportedly gone missing on Sunday night, were found on Monday morning in a joint security operation in Ogwete Sub-county near the Otuke-Abim border.

Of the 24 cattle recovered, 10 were reportedly stolen from the home of Mr Milton Ouni, 9 belong to Solomon Okule while 5 were stolen from the home of Mr Yuventino Okae. The farmers are all residents of Oliduru Village, Acanpii Parish, Ogwete Sub-county in Otuke District.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson said a woman identified as Ms Betty Acen was injured during the raid.

“The raiders were estimated to be seven in numbers. Ouni reported the matter to Otuke Central Police Station. We registered the matter and also notified our colleagues in the Anti-Stock Theft Unit as well as the UPDF personnel who were within,” he said.

He added: “They helped us to follow these warriors. Then on Monday morning, they were able to recover all the heads of cattle that were stolen. And the victim, Acen, was rushed to Abim Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

Mr Okema applauded the joint security team headed by the Otuke District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Sadak Sabila, for the work well done.

“The recovery of the looted animals was as a result of quick intervention by the joint security personnel comprising the police, the UPDF and some local leaders in the districts of Otuke and Abim,” he observed.