Security recovers 30 guns from Turkana pastoralists 

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) together with police have recovered 31 guns and 752 rounds of ammunition from Turkana pastoralists during an operation in Moroto District.

The UPDF 3rd Division commander, Brig Gen Joseph Balikuddembe, told the Monitor in an interview that the operation, which also led to the recovery of 19 bow and arrows, was conducted in Lokereyot Village, Nadunget Sub-county, about 50kms from Moroto Town, in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

The army officer said this is the largest single operation in recent times that has led to the recovery of such a large number of guns.

‘Well executed’

“It was a well-executed operation after intelligence leads indicated that the kraal in the village owned by the Turkana pastoralists was a hideout for guns,” Brig Balikuddembe explained.

During the extreme dry spelll, the Turkana pastoralists usually cross from Kenya to Uganda in search of water and pasture for their animals.

This culture has lately been strengthened by the peace and co-existence programme that is supported by the two governments of Uganda and Kenya.

Brig Balikuddembe said one warrior was killed during the operation while others were injured.

“Joint security forces minimised as much as possible the number of casualties despite heavy cross fire that injured five warriors, one UPDF soldier, while one warrior was put out of action as he tried to flee the scene with a gun,” he said.

Community hailed

Brig Balikuddembe attributed the success of the operation to strict adherence to the standard operating procedures in cordon and search missions by the security agencies, as well as timely intelligence and cooperation from the community members.

The 3rd Division Commander called on the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to closely coordinate a with the UPDF especially along the borderlines in the ongoing disarmament operation in order to pacify the pastoralist communities.

“We have an agreement with KDF to deploy and ensure borderline security as part of the big spectrum of disarmament operations,” Brig Balikuddembe added.

Background