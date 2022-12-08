Security starts hunt for killer of guard in Luweero

A joint security team has mounted operations to hunt for an assailant and recover a gun that was used to kill a guard at the offices of a microfinance company in Wobulenzi Town, Luweero District, on Tuesday.

According to police, the assailant stormed Advance Micro Smart Microfinance office and shot dead Leon Odong, 20, attached to SGA Security group, before taking off with his gun.

“We got information that the suspect, who disguised as a mad person carrying some rubbish, wrestled with the guard at the entrance of the microfinance office before shooting him dead. He later disappeared with the gun that was in the deceased’s possession,” Mr Patrick Lule, the acting Savana Region police spokesperson, said yesterday.

Mr David Ssegalye, a witness, said the assailant quickly wrapped the gun in a ragged bag and disappeared.

He reportedly pointed the gun at some people who attempted to chase him, but they fled for their lives.

“I was among the few people that tried to chase the assailant, but we realised that our attempts were dangerous since the suspect was armed and was determined to shoot us,” Mr Moses Ssebalamu, the town council LC3 chairperson, said.