Security takes over Kisiita gold mining site

Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, the Kassanda Resident District Commissioner (middle) and Police officers inspecting Kisiita gold mines which artisanal miners vacated on November 2, 2021. PHOTO BY BARBRA NALWEYISO

By  Barbra Nalweyiso  &  AL-MAHDI SSENKABIRWA

What you need to know:

  • Kisiita mining site, located in Mbirizi Sub-County in Kassanda District was reportedly licensed to Kisiita Mining Company Ltd, but 30,000 artisanal miners had in the last four years refused to vacate the area claiming that they have a legal interest in the site.

A combined force of UPDF soldiers and police has taken over Kisiita Gold Mining Site in Kassanda District after artisanal miners vacated the area.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.