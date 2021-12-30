Sembabule partially lifts cattle quarantine

Not happy. Cattle dealers  at Lwemiyaga cattle market in Sembabule District on December 20, 2019. Veterinary officers have complained  over insufficient vaccines against foot and mouth disease (FMD). PHOTO/WILSON KUTAMBA.

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • According to experts, a blanket solution like vaccination prior to identifying virus serotypes could cause more losses to the farmers.

Veterinary authorities in Sembabule District have partially lifted a cattle quarantine in some sub-counties that were hit by Foot-and-Mouth disease (FMD) in May.

