Senior Six candidate hangs self after misappropriating Shs1.2m fees

A Senior Six student at Bukoyo Secondary School in Iganga District was Wednesday found hanging dead in a dormitory, just two weeks to the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) exams.

Denis Tuke, 20, who hails from Pallisa District, is said to have committed suicide after allegedly misappropriating school fees for the Second and Third terms amounting to Shs1.2m.

Ms Diana Nandaula, the Busoga East Police Spokesperson, said the deceased used a mosquito net to hang himself after being asked by the school management to go home to collect fees balances.

Ms Nandaula said the deceased left behind a letter, informing the school authorities that he had been given fees but mismanaged it.

“He wrote a letter apologising to the school for eating the fees and as he went back to the dormitory, he got a mosquito net and hanged himself,” Ms Nandaula said in a brief telephone interview.

According to Ms Nandaula, the body was discovered by students who had gone back to the dormitory for lunch.

“Preliminary information indicates that the student hanged himself but as Police we have to go on with investigations to find out the real cause of death,” Ms Nandaula said, adding that the body was taken to Nakavule Hospital in Iganga District for postmortem.

Mr Baker Kasadhakawo, the Iganga District Education Officer, regretted the incident and asked parents to stop giving school fees to children for banking because money is so “tempting”.

He also urged school managers to devise means of reaching to parents when situations involving fees misuse by students arise so that an agreement can be reached instead of sending them home.

Mr Samuel Wotakyala, the General Secretary Busoga Secondary School Head Teachers Association, said school heads ought to start counselling groups among students so that anybody with a problem can always share with colleagues for a solution.