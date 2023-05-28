Senior three student found hanging dead 

Police in Namisindwa District in eastern Uganda are investigating a case in which a senior three student at Magale Secondary School allegedly hanged herself as the country continues to witness a rise in reported cases of suicide.

The Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, identified the deceased as Emmaculate Mukite, 18, a resident of Bumakhono cell, Bukuto ward, Magale Town Council in Namisindwa District.

“We have started investigating a case of suicide. The deceased used a piece of cloth to take away her life inside her bedroom. We found the Bible open on her bed,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Taitika said.

Police said Mukite’s body was taken to Mbale City mortuary for postmortem as detectives probe circumstances under which she died.

“The motive of the act by the deceased is not yet established. She has been staying with her parents who left her home today (Saturday) for their business,” ASP Taitika said before adding that a case of suicide by hanging was been registered at Magale Police Station

Magale Secondary School head teacher, Joseph Makwa described the deceased as a disciplined student.

“We have lost a student who has been disciplined and hard working. She was making good progress with her studies. We condole with the family,” Mr Makwa said.

He urged parents to always counsel their children against involving in love affairs while still in school after those close to Mukite said she might have taken her own life following a disagreement with her lover.

A total of 4,043 cases of Homicide were reported to Police by the end of 2022 compared to 3,912 cases reported in 2021, giving a 3.3 percent increase in Homicide cases registered countrywide.

Cases of death by suicide are reported to be on the increase across the country.

Early this month, a 15-year-old boy is said to have died by suicide in Butaleja District in eastern Uganda after he allegedly poisoned himself.

On May 18, 2023, a 17-year-old boy and resident of Amagororo Courts in the eastern Uganda district of Tororo allegedly hanged himself.

In February this year, a first-year student at Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Mbale main campus allegedly hanged himself. He was pursuing a diploma in General nursing at IUIU main campus.

A month earlier, a native-doctor reported committed suicide after his wife married another man in Butaleja District.

In the same month, a 36-year-old teacher allegedly committed suicide by poisoning at his in-law’s home in Bulago Village, Bushangi parish, Bunambutye Sub County in Bulambuli District after his wife refused to return home.

In December last year, a suspect committed suicide by hanging in police cells at Chepsukunya police post in Kween District.