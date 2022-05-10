Senior Two student commits suicide over father’s failure to give her fees

A Senior Two student has committed suicide after his father reportedly gave him no hope of returning to school following the reopening of term two on Monday.

Ms Naume Mirriam Anyango, 18, a student at Aputi Secondary School in Amolatar District, who disappeared from home on Sunday evening was found dangling on a mango tree, about 20 metres from their home at Iyapeiye Village, Anyali Parish in Aputi Sub-County on Monday.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, saying that the police have commenced an investigation into the matter.

“It's alleged that on Sunday, the father to the deceased Sam Orech, a resident told the deceased to take the animals for grazing in the bush. At this point, the girl demanded school fees so that she could prepare to go back to school. However, the father insisted that she should take the animals to graze which she did, but later the deceased left the animals alone in the bush. This forced the angry father to punish her by canning and out of annoyance, Anyango disappeared from home; they searched for her until yesterday (Monday) when her body was discovered hanging on a mango tree,” Mr Okema explained.

Mr Okema said after receiving the report, their team on the ground immediately visited the scene and confirmed she hanged herself. The body was handed over to the relatives for burial.