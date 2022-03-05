Man commits suicide after failing to get job

Wetaka's body was found by a private security guard at the Engineering Building at Kyambogo University. Photo | Juliet Nalwooga

By  Juliet Nalwooga

Reporter

KFM

What you need to know:

  • Brian Wetaka, who graduated with a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Chemical Engineering, on Friday returned to his former lecture room block at the university and committed suicide from there.

A man, who graduated from Kyambogo University in 2019 has committed suicide after failing to get a job.

