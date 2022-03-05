Man commits suicide after failing to get job

A man, who graduated from Kyambogo University in 2019 has committed suicide after failing to get a job.

Brian Wetaka, who graduated with a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Chemical Engineering, on Friday returned to his former lecture room block at the university and committed suicide from there.

According to the Kyambogo University security, the deceased left a suicide note reading; "I have decided to end my life because of stress."

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said the note has been exhibited as investigations into the matter continue.

"Wetaka's body was found by a private security guard at the Engineering Building at Kyambogo University. The body was then removed and taken to the city mortuary at Mulago for postmortem," ASP Owoyesigyire said.

Wetaka’s relatives who talked to this reporter said that after graduating, he hoped to get a job immediately but failed, which has been stressing him.

ASP Owoyesigyire advised parents and children who could be suffering from depression to seek help from the police and social workers to be helped by professional counselors.