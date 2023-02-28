Septic murder case: Onebe denied bail for second time

For the second time, court has declined to grant bail to senior accountant Francis Onebe who is accused of murdering his wife.

On Tuesday, court held that “justice can only be served when the suspect is brought to trial expeditiously.”

Justice Micheal Elubu of the High Court ruled that he cannot grant Onebe bail at this stage before he ordered that his murder case be amongst those to be listed for trial in the next criminal session of the court starting April 2023.

Through his lawyers, Onebe had asked to be bailed on grounds that he is “suffering from chronic prostatitis and high blood pressure as a result of old age thus needed further treatment from Nairobi and London which was also confirmed by the medical officers in prison.”

He also stated that he is presumed innocent until proven guilty, adding that he has a permanent place of aboard and substantial sureties on top of being a man with responsibilities and companies such as Pentagon Security Company which employs more than 2,000 people who need his support and presence.

Onebe,63, together with his home security guard Bonny Oriekot,26, is on remand on accusation of murdering his wife Mrs Mary Asio Immaculate Onebe whose body was found rotten in a septic tank in their matrimonial home in Muyenga, Kampala.

Prosecution contends that Mr Onebe, Oriekkot and others still at large, during January 2021 at Muwanga Zone in Muyenga, Makindye Division, Kampala District murdered Mrs Asio.