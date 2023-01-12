Serere by-election: Opposition undecided on joint candidate 

The Opposition are still undecided on fronting a joint candidate for the Serere County Member of Parliament (MP) by-election.

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) deputy Secretary General, Mr Harold Kaija, yesterday said the party is willing to participate in the by-election but has not yet decided on the issue of having a joint candidate as Opposition.

Mr Kaija explained that although having a joint candidate is something they would consider, the party’s decision on such a position comes after the engagement with the district leadership, which he said is ongoing.

“Our first process begins with local leaders because even when we go for talks, we pick their ideas. We can’t just make a position without them,” Mr Kaija said in an interview. He added: “Having a joint candidate is something we would consider because you know every election has its dynamics and you can’t avoid speaking to colleagues in the Opposition.”

The National Unity Platform, the biggest Opposition political party in Parliament is still undecided on whether to participate or support the joint candidate.

The party’s deputy spokesperson, Mr Alex Mufumbiro, said the party is yet to discuss the matter.

“The party has not yet decided because it has the history of Soroti, Omoro and other by-elections like Kayunga. As a party, we will come out with a position,” Mr Mufumbiro said.

He added: “Elections in Uganda are really not elections, it’s more or a coronation to a particular interest of people.”

The Alliance for National Transformation said they have already fielded their assistant National Coordinator, Ms Alice Alaso, for the race.

Mr Paul Mwiru, the party’s MP, said the party is already engaging other Opposition parties on having a joint candidate.