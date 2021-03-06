Seven local airline operators apply for renewal of licenses

By Eve Muganga More by this Author

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has heard presentations from seven local airline operators who applied for the renewal of their operating licenses. The airlines defended their license renewal applications before the UCAA board licensing committee at head offices in Entebbe on Friday.

“We had the opportunity to have seven applicants of the licenses. Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), under Section 6 (2) of the CAA Act Cap. 354 is responsible for the licensing of air transport services. In addition, the Authority advises the government of the Republic of Uganda on matters related to the development of air services such as Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASAs) and other air transport activities,” said Mr Thomas Kiggundu, the chairman board of the licensing committee.

“We have been able to hear presentations from; Kampala Executive Aviation, Grand Air Services Limited, AIM Air, DHL Aviation (Kenya) Limited, Eagle Air Limited, Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), and Transafrik Uganda Limited. We are glad that all the seven certified our requirements and we hope to renew their licenses in due course,” he said.

Eng Ronny Barongo, the Director Safety and Security at UCAA said that: “When we get an application of Air Service License (ASL), we seek to understand whether he/she is applying for a new license or renewal of the license. If he/she isn’t the first time applicant, we permit an application straight forward, but if the applicant is new, he or she gives an expression of interest we review it first,” he said.

He, however, noted that if the applicant isn’t conversant with what he is applying for, they invite the applicant and take him through the process and tell him the requirements.

“This is done to ensure that all operators in the aviation industry are properly certificated in accordance with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Standards and recommended practices to enable them to continue operating,” he said.