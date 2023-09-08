Seven people killed in Isingiro accident

At least seven people have been confirmed dead following a road accident in Isingiro District.

The accident that involved a bus belonging to Global Bus Company and a Fuso Truck happened at around 6:30pm at Kyeirumba trading centre along Insingiro-Mbarara road.

The Officer in-charge of Traffic in Isingiro District, Ms Ritah Kiyuba, attributed the accident to speeding.

“The accident happened on Friday evening when a bus belonging to Global Bus Company that was heading to Kikagate in Insingiro from Mbarara collided with a Fuso Truck that was heading to Mbarara City,” she said.

She confirmed that seven people (onboard the truck) died on spot and the bus occupants survived with injuries.

“All the deceased were boys between 20 and 30 years of age. They were atop the Fuso Truck when the accident happened. The passengers in the Bus survived with injuries,” she said.

The survivors were taken to different health facilities for medical attention and the deceased were taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

Mr James Katureebe, one of the witnesses said the driver of the Fuso Truck was speeding and at the same time trying to negotiate a sharp corner.