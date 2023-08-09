Seven suspects accused of terrorism initiate plea bargain process

Seven people including a 75-year-old man accused of terrorism charges have decided to initiate a process of plea bargain with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The International Crimes Division of the High Court (ICD) presided over by Justice Susan Okalany on August 9 heard that the seven are still in the process of initiating a plea bargain with the DPP for a lesser punishment.

The seven are out of the twelve people accused of four charges of aggravated trafficking in children and trafficking in persons, terrorism, belonging to a terrorist organization, rendering support to a terrorist organization and two alternative counts of terrorist financing.

The seven who are still on remand include a 75-year-old Juma Swabalu Sekiti alias Mayuge, Jamil Muwonge alias Jama Moses, Ibrahim Kavuma, Daniel Kaaya alias Shafic alias fifty cent, Luutu Kimuli alias Mabira, Uthman Mugoya alias Ibrahim Nawanzu and Ibrahim Kavuma.

While their co-accused who are currently on bail are; Andrew Kasweesi alias Andey, Ahamed Ssebuwufu alias Kamada, Mariam Kasujja, Sulaiman Ismael Ssebowa , Ismail Sewanyana alias Robert and Sulaiman Ssenfuka.

Through their lawyer, Mr Geoffrey Turyamusiima and the assistant DPP, Thomas Jatiko, court has heard that the seven are still initiating the plea bargain process which has not yet been concluded.

“Your honor the process has started and we believe by the next adjourned date, we will have concluded. The seven on remand were also requesting court to give them space or room to meet with the DPP and harmonize on the pre-bargain process,” Mr Turyamusiima submitted.

However, Mr Jatiko informed the court that he is busy with other engagements in the court of appeal after the court session and agreed to meet them in prison.

The trial judge adjourned the case to September 13 for hearing of the case of the six who did not plead guilty and for an update on the plea bargain process.

The prosecution alleges that the accused people and others still at large between 2015 and 2018 in diverse areas of Kampala, Wakiso, Masaka, Rakai, Kyotera, Buikwe and Busoga region belonged or professed to belong to Allied Democratic Front (ADF), a rebel group led by Jamil Mukulu.

The prosecution also accuses the group of aiding, abetting or financing or harbouring acts to terrorism, where they rendered support to ADF while knowing or having reason to believe that the support will be applied or used for on in connection with preparation commission and instigation of acts of terrorism.

The group was arrested in October 2018 by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) following the murder of former police boss Muhammad Kirumira on September 8, 2018 in Bulenga Wakiso District.