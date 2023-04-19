Pothole exhibition will continue until gov’t provides answers- Spire

Mr Jim Spire Ssentongo, the brain behind Kampala pothole exhibition has asked Ugandans to continue showcasing the city potholes until citizens get clear answers from the Kampala City leadership and the government. Today, the exhibition enters its third day, with the organisers asking the exhibitors not to relent and continue with what they have already started. Mr Ssentongo said the KCCA response to the exhibition, though dressed with “political correctness”, shows the deep problem of setting up wrong priorities. “KCCA’s statement is quite revealing, though carefully dressed in political correctness. It appears the bigger problem is with those deciding which funds go where - national priorities. The disease that ate the rest of the body is now manifesting on the face (Capital),” he said. “So let us continue with our exhibition until we get answers without stammering and noncommittal ambiguities from the responsible ‘above’. No money for fixing the country’s face, yet they’re splashing money in circus country tours in jets!” he added.

READ: The pothole index and Kampala’s future Ms Dorothy Kisaka, the KCCA Executive Director, on Tuesday issued a statement saying they are financially constrained. She, however, said they would continue to work on the bad roads as many have outlived their lifespans. However, Erias Lukwago, the Lord Mayor said the situation in the city is not about to change because KCCA is in a financial crisis. Mr Lukwago said many contractors have not been paid and there is nothing the city authorities can do without money. Lillian Katumba on twitter said now is not time for explanations, but for actual work to be done. She said Ugandans are tired of listening and they want to see action. “Actually we don't need explanations anymore but action. They released early this year's roads rehabilitation plan. What happened to the funds? We have been patient and silent. Taxes are collected and every Ugandan pays taxes direct or indirect. Let them work please,” she tweeted.

HERE: Potholes: Parliament summons Kampala Minister

Opposition politicians weigh in

The exhibition has attracted political players, who say it clearly portrays the state of governance in the country. Dr Kizza Besigye, the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president said there is nothing wrong in showing that things have gone bad. While appearing on NBS television, Dr Besigye wondered why people are saying the exhibition would scare away tourists when they know the situation is already bad.

“I saw someone say that when we post roads with potholes, we scare away tourists. You want the tourists to come and drown here?” he questioned.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, the president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) said the exhibition portrays the true state of the roads in the city.

“This would be funny if it were not an ugly representation of the dire state of our roads — especially in what is supposed to be our capital city. One wonders what those who have spent 37 years ruling over our country feel about their record,” he said.

Mr Joel Ssenyoni, the Nakawa West MP and the NUP spokesperson, said the only way government can listen is through political activism.

“Last week, I spoke to NTV about infrastructure challenges in Kampala and how activism is what might help as it was for Entebbe Airport. Thank you Spire Jim for championing Kampala Pothole Exhibition. The message should reach those meant to avail funds and those meant to account for the funds to fix roads,” he tweeted.

Some individuals including government mouth pieces were seen condemning those sharing pothole photos, saying it was unpatriotic to cast the country in bad light, in what many termed as gagging- but their plea fell on deaf ears.

Hussein Hudu, the Lwengo Resident District Commissioner who has been posting the cleaner parts of the Kampala roads since the exhibition started said it is wrong to expose the bad side to the entire world to see.

“In the African culture, shaming things are not exposed to strangers. However, it's a shame that KCCA had to wait for Spire Jim to start the Kampala Pothole Exhibition before giving an explanation. Maybe Erias Lukwago and Doreen Nyanjura and opposition MPs in Kampala should explain too,” he said.

“There has to be a balance between advocacy & mockery. All nations have problems that deserve shaming but they don't do that. The west is what it is partly due to branding, now you just added Uganda another identity-potholes KCCA isn't run as it should & that includes the Mayor & Company,” he added.

