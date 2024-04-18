SFC soldier sentenced to life for murder, robbery

A 27-year-old soldier, Pte Julius Ecee, attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC)'s artillery regiment in Nakaseke District, was Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and an additional 40 years for aggravated robbery.

He was tried by the 01 Special Forces Group Division Court Martial at Loro Town Council, Oyam District where the incident took place.

Ecee pleaded not guilty to the charges but was convicted by Lt Col Moses Nabaasa, chairman of the 01 Division Court – Special Forces Group. He will serve his sentence at Luzira Government Prison.

Prosecution led by Lt David Basiima told court that Ecee, while in military uniform, robbed a hardware shop belonging to one Robert Obote in Loro Town Council, Oyam District on December 26, 2023. He fled after injuring three people with gunfire, one of whom later succumbed to the injuries. The stolen amount was Shs 65,000.

The victims shot by Pte Ecee are identified as Kizito Isaac Okola, 25, Innocent Obwol, a boda boda rider, and Pte Emmanuel Okello, a UPDF soldier who was simply passing by. All the victims were rushed to ST John XX111 Hospital Aber for treatment however one Okola died two days later.

Lt Basiima, emphasised the seriousness of the crime and its potential deterrent effect for other soldiers.

Prosecution further highlighted Ecee's unauthorised possession of a loaded firearm and his violation of military protocol during the holiday stand-down period.

"Your Honour you will agree with the prosecution that the accused escaped from the barracks with a gun loaded with ammunitions 120 which is unlawful acts. He didn't stop there but went ahead and caused robbery," Lt Basiima said.

Lt Hirald Rugyendo, the defense lawyer, pleaded for leniency due to Ecee's young age (27), family responsibilities (wife, child), and clean criminal record.

"He is still young, youthful and can still be hopeful to this nation in a few years. He is married traditionally with a wife, one child who is four years and the wife is also seven months pregnant,” he told court.

Lt Col Nabaasa acknowledged the mitigating factors but ultimately prioritised the gravity of the crimes and the need for deterrence. He sentenced Ecee to life imprisonment for murder and 40 years for aggravated robbery, with both sentences running concurrently.