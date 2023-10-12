UPDF soldier sentenced to life imprisonment over murder of colleagues

In a court-martial proceeding held at Muhoti barracks, Mountain Division headquarters, in Fort Portal City on Wednesday, Corporal Peter Avugo Lomila was sentenced to life imprisonment for three counts of murder he committed on July 14, 2023, in the same jurisdiction.

Lt Col Benon Besigye, the court-martial chairman, ruled: "The accused RA/198988 attempted the murder of several fellow soldiers, including RA/253316 Oyali Richard, RA/185967 Staff Sergeant Ochen Albert Tony, and caused injuries to Lpcl Mutaka Livingston, Cpl Tumusiime Kato, RA/2468833, Pte Kushemerwa Maurice, AX04711 LDU Kansiime Monica, and civilian Ayufolisi Prisca. Therefore, this court has decided to sentence you to life imprisonment at Katojjo civilian prison, but you can file an appeal within 14 days."

Lt Col Besigye explained that Cpl Lumila, a UPDF officer attached to the Air Defense Mountain Brigade in Fort Portal, shot and killed RA/253316 Pte Oyalu Richard and RA/185967 Staff Sergeant Ochen Albert Tony, while the rest survived with injuries.

Prosecution led by Capt Ivan Nabireeba told the court that the convict on a fateful day used the weapon to shoot and kill fellow soldiers.

He further mentioned that according to the postmortem report by Capt Dr David Okello, both bodies exhibited internal and external wounds caused by firearms, resulting in substantial bleeding and leading to their deaths.