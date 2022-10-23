Sheik Sulait Ssentongo named new Greater Masaka Khadi

The Kibuli based Muslim parallel administration has named Sheik Sulait Ssentongo as the new Greater Masaka regional Khadi.

Sheik Ssentongo replaces Sheik Swaibu Ndugga, 81, who died in August after a long illness associated to both diabetes and high blood pressure.

Sheikh Ssentongo was deputy to the late Sheik Ndugga, who was overseeing the districts of Masaka , Bukomansimbi, Kalungu ,Sembabule , Kalangala, Rakai, Lwengo, Kyotera and Lyantonde .

Sheik Ssentongo’s elevation to the coveted position was announced by Sheik Muhammad Shaban Galabuzi , the supreme mufti of Uganda during the last funeral rites prayers (Duwa)of sheik Ndugga at Bisanje playground in Masaka City on Saturday.

Sheik Galabuzi said Sheik Ssentongo’s choice was made after consultation with Masaka Muslim leadership.

“We asked the leadership of Masaka to send us names of three people from whom we were to choose one suitable candidate to replace Sheik Ndugga, one pulled out and the two remained. After several consultations, the management committee which I lead agreed to select sheik Ssentongo as the regional Khadi and at an appropriate time we shall announce his two deputies as well,” he said amid chants of Allahu Akbar Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest, God is Greatest).

Sheik Galabuzi asked the new Masaka Muslim leadership to embark on registering mosques and also create an inventory for all muslim properties in the area to guard them from land grabbers.

The titular leader of Muslims in the country, Prince Kassim Nakibinge, reminded leaders to always front issues that affect ordinary citizens instead of their selfish interests.

“Sheik Ndugga will always be remembered as an honest and trustworthy person. Some old people, even leaders, always front their personal desires instead of the issues affecting ordinary Ugandans when they meet top government officials, this is not correct,” he said.

Sheik Ssentongo promised that he would offer exceptional leadership.

Former Masaka District Khadi under the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), Sheik Buruhane Bagunduse also attended the function, promising to work with sheik Ssentongo to develop the Muslim community in Greater Masaka.

The announcement of a new regional Khadi comes at a time when UMSC is also in the final stages of installing its new Masaka District Khadi Sheik Badru Wassajja Kiruta at a function scheduled for October 29.The latter replaced Sheik Bagunduuse .

Unity has eluded Muslims in Masaka like elsewhere in Uganda since Islam’s advent in the country in 1844.

In 1972, former president, Idi Amin Dada forcefully “united” Muslims under the umbrella of UMSC. However, the unity was short-lived when his government was overthrown in 1979.

Muslims reunited again in 2000 shortly after the election of Sheikh Shaban Mubajje.

A few years later, divisions emerged after Sheikh Mubajje’s leadership was accused of illegally selling Muslim property on William Street in Kampala.

Those opposed to Sheikh Mubajje’s leadership took the matter to court, which later exonerated him. However, they were dissatisfied with the ruling and went ahead to establish a parallel leadership based at Kibuli Mosque.

Although the property has since been reverted to Muslims with Sheikh Mubajje publicly apologising, a section of Muslims still believe that it is not enough since he has not personally reconciled with other top leaders at Kibuli.