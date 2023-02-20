Shock as man hangs self in church

Christians at St Kalemba Catholic Church in Kizinda-Kigoma Town Council, Bushenyi District on Sunday woke up to the shock of their lives after finding a dead body hanging in the church.

Geoffrey Kigundu, 23, from Kabbankoyi in Gomba District hanged for yet-to-be-identified reasons.

Ms Tukore Topista, a catechist at the church reported the matter to Kizinda Police Station noting that she was shocked when she found a dead body hanging in the church when she went to prepare for the Mass.

"We found a person’s body hanging in the unfinished part of the church and this was very shocking. We reported the matter to police who came and took the body away. This disorganised our preparations for our Sunday Mass,” she said.

Mr Gregory Mutabazi, the area LC1 chairman said: "The deceased has been a casual worker of one of the residents in my area since August 2022. On Saturday, he requested his employer to pay him and return home. He was paid and promised that he had gone to pick up a Boda Boda rider to take him to the bus stage but he didn't return until Sunday morning when he was discovered dead," he said, adding that the deceased had been stressed and was making unusual phone calls.

Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi police spokesperson said: "The body had no open injuries, it was hanging on nylon rope on a timber."