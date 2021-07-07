Shock as mobile money agent found dead in trench

By Fahad Malik Jjingo More by this Author

By Wilson Kutamba More by this Author

Police in Masaka City are investigating circumstances under which unknown assailants killed a female mobile money agent and dumped her body by the roadside.

The deceased has been identified as Ms Joan Nabakibi, 26, who was conducting the business along Victoria Road in Masaka City.

According to the deceased’s mother, Ms Imelda Nanyanzi, Ms Nabakibi was last seen on June 30 when ''she left home in good health and went to work.''

Ms Emelda Nanyanzi and other relatives mourn the death of her daughter Ms Nabakibi at their home in Ssaza, a Masaka City surbub, July 7, 2021. PHOTO/WILSON KUTAMBA

Ms Nanyanzi said she was shocked to learn that her daughter’s lifeless body had been found in a trench at the roadside in Ssaza, a Masaka City suburb on Wednesday morning.

“I received a call last night that Nabakibi had been killed and her body dumped in a trench. I ask police to expedite investigations so that those who killed my daughter are brought to book,” she echoed.

Similar incidence

Ms Nanyanzi expressed concern while referring to her husband who she says also ‘‘died under unclear circumstances in May last year and was also found dead near their home in Ssaza.’’

“After the death of her (Nabakibi) father, police promised us a report after investigations. But before it’s even out, the daughter has followed suit,” a visibly worried Ms Nanyanzi told Daily Monitor.

She noted that her daughter had complained of unknown men who were trailing her from work up to Ssaza Trading Centre using a boda- boda.

Ms Ritah Nampijja, who operates a mobile money kiosk close to the premises of the deceased, said Ms Nabakibi reported to work on July 2 and left a few minutes to 7pm.

“She has been walking from Masaka Town to Ssaza every day since this lockdown started, including on Friday,” she said.

One of the residents, Mr Patrick Kaggwa, said the attackers ‘‘could have trailed Nabakiibi from her shop before killing her at a dark spot- and later dumped her body in a trench with one of her eyes poked out.’’

“We really don't know the intentions of the assailants but we suspect that they targeted her money. We ask the security officers to increase both motorized and foot patrols in our area especially at night to reduce such incidents,” he remarked.

The deceased is survived by two children aged four and two respectively.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, said police have since taken the deceased’s body to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for post-mortem.

"Police investigations are underway, and we ask anyone with information that can help us to come up so that the suspects are apprehended,'' he urged.

