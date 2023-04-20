Shs40m fine for schools planning to hike Uneb fees

Uganda National Examination Board (Uneb) has said that all schools that will hike the registration fee set by the board will be subjected to a fine amounting to Shs40m.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Center on Thursday, the Acting Executive Director of the baord, Mr Mike Nagosya Masikye, said the UNEB Act 2021, section 33 makes it an offence to charge fees not prescribed by the board and refer to such fees as UNEB Fees.

He says that heads of centers and school directors are therefore cautioned against calling any other administrative costs UNEB fees.

“Such an offence attracts a penalty of two thousand currency points (Forty Million Shillings) or a term of imprisonment not exceeding ten years or both.

Additionally, the person convicted shall pay back the amount that is not prescribed by UNEB to the concerned students or their sponsors on top of the board withdrawing the examination centre number of the school,” Mr Masikye said.

According to the set fee, schools are supposed to charge pupils slated to sit for Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) Shs34,000, Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) Shs164,000 and Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) Shs186,000.

The registration of candidates started on April 1 and is slated to end on May 31.

Late registration is slated to last for two months from June to July. The surcharges of 50 per cent and 100 per cent apply on late registration.