Sick NUP MPs force court to adjourn pre-trial

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has further adjourned the pre-trial of the case of two Opposition members of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West) and Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) over ill health.

MP Ssegirinya was yesterday ushered into the courtroom while being supported by two men while his counterpart, Mr Ssewanyana, arrived in an ambulance while lying on a stretcher.

Presiding judge Alice Komuhangi Khaukha adjourned the pre-trial after their lawyers led by Samuel Muyizi said the duo were not well.

“I accordingly adjourn the case to March 27 for marking of the exhibits,” Justice Khaukha said.

Mr Muyizzi told the court that MP Ssewanyana had just been brought from the hospital and was within the court premises.

“When we saw a stretcher in an ambulance with a nurse intending to stretch the accused to court, we advised him that it is not the practice of the court to have ill people stretched into court,” he said.

Mr Muyizzi added: “We advised him that we could not proceed even as defence lawyers. However, he also intended to appear before the Registrar of this court to apply for a temporary release of his passport following an order from the High Court in Masaka that he should receive specialised treatment and he is processing an appointment in Nairobi.”

He then proposed an adjournment of one month.

The prosecution led by Mr Richard Birivumbaka did not oppose Mr Muyizzi’s request because “they do not want to be perceived as persecutors in the case.”

“We have no objection to the adjournment since health is very critical, however the one-month adjournment requested by my colleague is too much given the fact that other co-accused persons are still on remand…Three weeks are enough,” Mr Birivumbaka said.

The MPs are out on bail, of which they got the temporary freedom they got last month after spending 17 months on remand.