Sigh of relief as Police fix potholes along Kampala-Jinja highway

In a bid to avert accidents on the usually busy Jinja-Kampala highway, police officers from Sezibwa region in Buikwe District together with residents have started filling potholes along the Lugazi-Jinja stretch.

Headed by the region police commander Sezibwa, Ms Akoth Caroline, and traffic officers from Lugazi Central Police Station in Buikwe District, the police filled a number of potholes, mainly those located in gazetted black spots. The potholes filled are in the areas of Sagazi and Bulyantete.

The aggregates and sand used to fill the potholes were donated by Mr Edward Nsimbi, a prominent businessman in Lugazi Town.

A number of motorists have been complaining to police about the deteriorating state of the road dotted with gaping holes next to each other, which are hard to dodge especially if one is driving on this route for the first time.

Ms Akoth said there are other potholes along the Kampala-Jinja highway, but they decided to fill up the potholes as a temporary measure as they wait for Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) to do the needful.

“What we have done is like giving painkillers to a sick person, the permanent works will be done by Unra who promised to start serious repairs as soon as a possible,” she said in an interview on Monday.

“There are potholes along this stretch, and some are in sharp corners and this can easily cause accidents,” she added.