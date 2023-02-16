Sigh of relief as Uneb releases withheld Masaka school results

The Uganda national examinations board (Uneb) has released the results of two schools, weeks after the official release of exams and selection of senior one students.

The board had withheld results of over 32 schools in Masaka over various issues ranging from failure to clear the balance of UNEB registration fees to suspected examination malpractice, among others.

The schools whose results have finally been released include Bright Grammar Primary school and Kisoso Muslim primary school.

Uneb has in the past weeks been releasing results of learners of the 30 schools as they individually settled their issues until when they released the results of the last school Bright Grammar primary school Nyendo Mukungwe division in Masaka City.

Gerald Kasoozi Waswa, the director of Bright Grammar Primary school told reporters that the examination board had withheld results for their 110 pupils on suspicions that they had engaged in examination malpractices but after their audit, the board found out that they had not cheated and released their results.

“We went to UNEB and took the pupils, and they engaged with them and the teachers and after the interaction, UNEB was convinced that none of our pupils was involved in examination malpractice and they released our results,” he said.

Of the 110 learners that sat for exams at Bright grammar, 109 pupils passed in first grade and only one passed in second grade.