Sigh of relief as Uneb releases withheld Masaka school results
The Uganda national examinations board (Uneb) has released the results of two schools, weeks after the official release of exams and selection of senior one students.
The board had withheld results of over 32 schools in Masaka over various issues ranging from failure to clear the balance of UNEB registration fees to suspected examination malpractice, among others.
The schools whose results have finally been released include Bright Grammar Primary school and Kisoso Muslim primary school.
Uneb has in the past weeks been releasing results of learners of the 30 schools as they individually settled their issues until when they released the results of the last school Bright Grammar primary school Nyendo Mukungwe division in Masaka City.
Gerald Kasoozi Waswa, the director of Bright Grammar Primary school told reporters that the examination board had withheld results for their 110 pupils on suspicions that they had engaged in examination malpractices but after their audit, the board found out that they had not cheated and released their results.
“We went to UNEB and took the pupils, and they engaged with them and the teachers and after the interaction, UNEB was convinced that none of our pupils was involved in examination malpractice and they released our results,” he said.
Of the 110 learners that sat for exams at Bright grammar, 109 pupils passed in first grade and only one passed in second grade.
Mary Jancent, a parent who could not hide her excitement said: “I am so happy that the results have been released. I am so grateful to the Lord and I thank the school for the good performance. I’m convinced that the school where my child put as first choice will admit hi.”
Records at Masaka city education office indicate that the city registered 2,372 first grades, 2,321 second grades, and over 510 third grades based on the results of the 90 sitting centers that had been captured, save the 32 other sitting centers whose examination results had been withheld by UNEB.