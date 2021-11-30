Prime

Kamya explains why it is hard to catch ‘big fish’ in corruption

Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya.  PHOTO / FILE. 

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kamya said  her tenure won’t see anyone get preferential treatment.

The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Ms Beti Kamya, has said it is hard for investigators to catch high-profile corrupt government officials because they don’t leave behind paper trails.

