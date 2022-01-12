Six killed in jihadist-claimed blast in Somali capital

Bomb attack in Mogadishu

The aftermath of an explosion in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in this photo taken on January 8, 2020. Officilas said several people were killed on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in a suicide car bomb blast in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.  PHOTO | ABDIRAZAK HUSSEIN FARAH | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The attack was claimed by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group, which said in a brief statement that it was targeting "foreign officers".
  • It took place just days after Somali leaders had agreed on a new timetable for long-delayed elections in the troubled country.  

Six people were killed on Wednesday in a devastating car bomb explosion in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, a security official and witnesses said.

