Six killed in jihadist-claimed bombing at Mogadishu restaurant

Somali military officers

Somali military officers. At least six people were killed in the Somali capital in a suspected suicide bombing at a restaurant near a security checkpoint leading to the presidential palace.  PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Mogadishu's Aamin Ambulance Service confirmed the fatalities in a statement sent to journalists, but said the attack had wounded 13. 

At least six people were killed in the Somali capital Thursday in a suicide bombing claimed by jihadists at a restaurant near a security checkpoint leading to the presidential palace, a security official said.

