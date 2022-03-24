Speaker race: Why NRM picked Among

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) top organ, Central Executive Committee (CEC), Wednesday endorsed Ms Anita Among, the Bukedea Woman MP and deputy speaker, to contest as the party’s flag bearer in the race for Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Ms Among is to replace Speaker Jacob Oulanyah.

“CEC having noted the NRM party has established a culture and practice of elevating the Deputy Speaker to the position of Speaker, even when there has not been any disruption and now even more when there is an emergency hereby recommends to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus the Rt. Hon Among Anita Annet for the Position of Speaker of the 11th parliament of Uganda,” a statement from the Committee reads.

The position of Speaker fell vacant last Sunday, following the death of Oulanyah in a hospital in America, hardly a year after he assumed the office. The sudden occurrences have forced political parties to organise to fill the position within a week.

Sources who attended the Wednesday meeting told Daily Monitor that the desire to uphold the precedent where the deputy automatically succeeds their boss was the main factor for Among’s victory against 11 other NRM nominees. Whereas it would take 10 years for one serving as deputy in the previous successions, Oulanyah’s sudden death after only 10 months at the helm of Parliament, hastened Among’s rise to the top.

Ms Among, who became Deputy Speaker in May last year, has presided over most parliamentary business due to the health challenges that dogged Oulanyah’s short time as the head of the Legislature.

Her name will now be forwarded to the NRM Parliamentary Caucus due to sit today. The Caucus will make the final choice on who will compete with candidates from other political parties in the election due tomorrow at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. The President is expected to attend the election of Oulanyah’s replacement. Whereas the decision by CEC is not conclusive, it has in the past influenced the position of the Caucus.

During last year’s hot race between Oulanyah and former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga, however, the latter defied the position of CEC and contested as an independent, but lost the vote.

Lawmakers from the Greater North Parliamentary Forum had threatened to boycott the Friday vote if one of their own is not endorsed by CEC. The CEC decision moved the Speaker position from Acholi Sub-region or northern Uganda to the eastern part of the country.

“Whoever the Caucus will endorse, automatically the 102 voters (MPs) from Northern Uganda should rally behind that person and so by CEC endorsing Honourable Anita Among, so, it is upon us to communicate to our colleagues to go to Kololo (Ceremonial Grounds for the NRM caucus) as one group,” Mr Lawrence Biyika Songa (Ora County, Zombo) told Daily Monitor last night.

Bribery claims

Sources who attended the meeting said President Museveni, who chaired the meeting, said he had received disturbing intelligence reports of bribery in the Speaker race, with some MPs promised Shs2 million to support an unnamed candidate. He warned that this could land them in prison.

After Among’s endorsement, Mr Museveni reportedly told the other nominees that CEC chose one candidate to avoid a showdown in the Parliamentary Caucus in order to preserve unity and avoid further divisions in the House.

The President also gave a go ahead for the 11 MPs who had expressed interest in the position of Speaker to shift and battle for the deputy speaker. The Deputy Speaker slot is expected to fall vacant on Friday when Ms Among resigns. It was agreed that the Deputy Speaker be elected after the burial of Oulanyah.

Sources close to the process talked of “Among- Thomas Tayebwa (Government Chief Whip) alliance” that is allegedly beginning to take shape in the House ahead of the election of the Deputy Speaker.

Ssekikubo speaks out

While many of the candidates were still pushing to be considered for Speakership, three- time contender and outspoken Lwemiyaga MP Theodore Ssekikubo stunned the NRM chairperson when he changed his mind during the meeting and requested CEC members to instead consider him for deputy Speaker position. He described himself as a faithful cadre of the ruling party and reminded CEC that all the people he competed with in the previous deputy Speaker race were rewarded with positions in government including the Prime Minister and the Government Chief Whip.

“For the last three occasions I have been contesting for the position and all the people I contested with before you asked us to step down, you rewarded them with ministerial positions and other responsibilities… and for me you gave me nothing. What happened? The other time you said I was Saul now I am a Paul but still you have not given me anything,” a source quoted Ssekikubo, to which Museveni and CEC members responded with hearty laughter.

Among welcomes endorsement

Ms Among yesterday was ecstatic, extending her appreciation to President Museveni, CEC for approving her candidature for the position. She added in her statement that it was her earnest prayer that the process was concluded with nobility and decorum as a befitting tribute to, “our beloved departed leader, the Rt. Hon. Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah”.

What MPs said

Solomon Silwany (Bukooli County Central)

“We are just happy. We thank CEC for having taken a decision that unifies Parliament and is going to ensure continuity. She has been a Deputy Speaker for nine months and was able to learn on the job when her [then] boss was away.’’

Gilbert Olanya, (Kilak South County, Amuru.

“Since CEC has voted for Anita whom I believe is competent for the job, I am now praying that the Deputy Speaker comes from Northern Uganda. If it does not happen, then, it means the government does not like us.”

Hellen Auma Wandera (Busia District Woman MP)

“CEC made the best decision. When the late Speaker, Jacob Oulanyah, fell sick and was away from the House, the Deputy Speaker stepped in and showed us that she could do the job. I am behind her on Friday.”

Herbert Kinobere (Kibuku County)

“Among is more experienced for the Speaker position after [previously] showing us that she could preside over matters of the House when her then boss was away receiving [treatment]. She can deliver.” Lawrence Biyika Songa (Ora County, Zombo)

“Much as MPs from the Acholi Sub-region, Lango and Greater North generally made some concerns by wishing that some things happen in a certain way, my position was that these are all subject to the CEC position.”

Jesca Ababiku (Adjumani District Woman MP)

“I was only waiting for the CEC decision and with their stand, I don’t have any issue with it and I will support her during the Friday election. Among performed well when her boss [Oulanya] was away. She deserves it.”