Oulanyah’s dream for a better Parliament that never was

When Jacob Oulanyah threw his hat in the ring for the speakership race, it was clear from the onset that his was a battle for the soul of the Legislature that he believed required restoration.

And when he took oath on May 24, 2021, after an acrimonious campaign and election, Oulanyah would give an applause-raising maiden address, and in a six-point plan, laid out his vision for a tolerant, harmonious, people-centered Parliament, with quality debate as its emblem.

At the time, he had five years in his pocket to achieve the grand dream. His death on Sunday, however, cut short this journey, only 10 months in the office.

He was emphatic on healing old wounds, and creating a collaborative work environment.

“This election has been particularly challenging as a result, expectations are high, fears and uncertainties exist but together we should build the bridges, mend the relationships and rebuild friendship and replace despair with hope,” he said.

Staying true to his word, Oulanyah’s first day in Parliament as Speaker was for courtesy calls on all departments, including the then Leader of the Opposition Betty Aol Ocan. He believed delivering service to Ugandans surpassed any personal differences.

Unifier

“Let’s serve this institution because it is the people’s institution, let’s serve it and serve it well. We want a Parliament where people enter, and they are just laughing and smiling. This Parliament is not for me Jacob Oulanyah, it is for the people of this country, so if we are working for the interest of the people, why do we have small grudges affecting what we must do for the people of this country. The purpose for what we are here is bigger than our own individual differences,” he said.

A revered debater, and stickler for time management, Oulanyah also envisioned a legislature that put national interests above partisan politics and executed its mandate without blemish.

“There is no question that my role as Speaker will be to execute with utmost diligence the mandate given to me and the deputy Speaker who you are about to elect , to promote good work in the August House. It is this standard that should apply to all of us executing whatever assignments we will get as honourable members. Utmost due diligence will be that the catch phrase,” he said.

He was optimistic that Parliament would contribute to delivering the county into middle income status by approving matching budgets, and policies. In the limited times he conducted Parliamentary business, Oulanyah was always on time for House sittings, presided over the passing of the 2021/2022 budget and delivered the long awaited NSSF Amendment Act, that granted midterm access to benefits.

Oulanyah also cultivated a cordial working relation with his deputy, Ms Anita Among, and in an unprecedented sitting, the two co-chaired plenary.