Slum dwellers using unsafe abortion methods – report

At least six in 10 girls in slum areas in Uganda have used unsafe abortion methods, according to a new report by the Community Health Rights Network (COHERINET)

Unsafe abortion is a leading – but preventable – cause of maternal deaths and morbidities.

It can lead to physical and mental health complications and social and financial burdens for women, communities and health systems, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says.

More than 102,509 women and girls were interviewed in the study lasting more than four years, with 61,505 revealing that they used unsafe abortion methods to get rid of unwanted pregnancies due to unavoidable circumstances.

“Out of the 102,509 respondents, 46,439 were married women, 13,815 sex workers, 15,441 young people in secondary schools, 19,264 young people out of school, 4,906 young people in higher institutions of learning, 285 refugees, 2,152 people living with HIV/Aids, 93 people with disabilities, and 186 lesbians,” excerpts of the report read.

The research was done in three areas, including Kampala Metropolitan, Gulu and Amuru districts between 2018 and 2021.

While releasing the report in Kampala on Monday, Mr Musa Yiga, the team leader at COHERINET, who spearheaded the drive, said the project was funded by Safe Abortion Action Fund (SAAF), with the aim of sensitising women and girls on the effects of using unsafe abortion methods.

Mr Yiga also said through SAAF, they have managed to advocate for comprehensive abortion as a health care human right, although more is still needed to achieve it.

Dr Daniel Okello, the director of public health and environment at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), said abortion tends to occur primarily due to unwanted pregnancies.

He said they are trying to empower women to make robust decisions in regard to reproductive health.

Mr Okello added that although abortion is legal in other countries, it is illegal in Uganda and as doctors, they are following the law.