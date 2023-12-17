Smugglers in Kenyan truck kill UPDF soldier in Busia

A soldier belonging to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has been killed by suspected smugglers in Sofia ‘B’ Village, Busia municipality, while a policeman who was with him survived death with severe injuries.

Corporal David Asasira, attached to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) enforcement unit, was killed as he reportedly tried to intercept a truck carrying suspected smuggled goods.

Sources say Asasira was fatally overrun by a Kenyan-registered truck loaded with motor vehicle tyres, which he attempted to impound as it entered Uganda through Sofia ‘B’ Village early Saturday morning.

An eyewitness who preferred anonymity said: “The deceased, who was in company of Sgt Ivan Ategeka, was tricked by one of the smugglers to stand in front of the said truck, and in the process, the driver, who was already in the truck, accelerated and knocked the soldier. He then reversed and overran him.”

UPDF spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kuliagye told Monitor that “occupants of the truck sped across the porous border- back to Kenya” following the incident.

However, the motor vehicle tyres that are suspected to have been ferried by the killer truck were found at the home of one of the Busia residents, who has since been arrested and is being held at Busia Central Police Station to aid in investigations.

“The army and police are working with Interpol to ensure that the suspects behind the crime are apprehended, even when they are in Kenya. We are also working with Kenyan authorities to have the truck impounded," Gen Kulayugye said in a Sunday telephone interview.

Meanwhile, Ategeka, who is attached to the Police Field Force Unit, was admitted at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

Sources privy to the investigation also revealed to Monitor that a gun belonging to the murdered soldier has been recovered, while his body was on Saturday taken to Rubongi Army Hospital mortuary in Tororo District for postmortem.

Authorities disclosed that he sustained broken ribs consistent with being hit by a blunt object.

FYI

Ategeka is a second officer attached to Uganda’s tax body to be murdered in Busia District in less than 10 years.

About six years ago, senior URA staff Richard Okwi was abducted by suspected smugglers, taken to an abandoned gold mine in Alupe and killed.